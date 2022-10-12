Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Has $40.10 Million Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,935 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 15.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Owl Rock Capital worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 213,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 96,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,041. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

