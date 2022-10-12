Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 88,029 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,029 shares during the quarter. Doximity accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 181,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,723. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

