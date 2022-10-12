Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF remained flat at 12.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 12.73. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of 9.12 and a 1 year high of 13.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

