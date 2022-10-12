Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.87. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.51 and a one year high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$550.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 EPS for the current year.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
