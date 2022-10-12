Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.87. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$23.51 and a one year high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$550.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.08.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also

