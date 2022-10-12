Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 91,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,368. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.