Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

Insider Activity

ResMed Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,330. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.06. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

