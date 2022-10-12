Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.