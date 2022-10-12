Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.08.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.71 and a 200-day moving average of $336.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

