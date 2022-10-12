Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $706,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.