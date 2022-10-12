Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. 12,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

