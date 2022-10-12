Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HMY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.