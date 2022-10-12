Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

