Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

