Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.29 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.09). 747,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,305,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

