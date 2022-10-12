Hashgard Market Capitalization Reaches $298,953.91 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $298,953.91 and approximately $19,128.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.com. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is https://reddit.com/r/hashgard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard (GARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hashgard has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Hashgard is 0.00002956 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,749.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashgard.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

