Head to Head Analysis: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.44 -$2.76 million ($0.19) -4.69 AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.04 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 20.71, meaning that its stock price is 1,971% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -31.16% -72.61% -27.03% AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Professional Diversity Network and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 306.25%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

