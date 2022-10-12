Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. 100,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

