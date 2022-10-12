Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 137,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 700,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 473,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 122,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

