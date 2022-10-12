Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.47

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 75006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.66.

Heineken Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

