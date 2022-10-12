Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 47,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,083. The company has a market capitalization of $744.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hello Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hello Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

