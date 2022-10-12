Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 1.7%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.24 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54). 58,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 197,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.75 ($1.57).
Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £266.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,783.93.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
