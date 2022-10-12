Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,239. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.