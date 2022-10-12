Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $699.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,311,683.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

