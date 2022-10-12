Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 683.8% in September

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 683.8% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.11. 30,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,333. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

