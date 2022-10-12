HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

