High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 45,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,215. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

