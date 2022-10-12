High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 45,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,215. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
