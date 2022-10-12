Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.50). 36,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.54).

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a PE ratio of -51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.