Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

