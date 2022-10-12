Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

