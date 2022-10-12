Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 161,586 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,586 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 616,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,004,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

