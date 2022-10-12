HODL (HODL) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

HODL (HODL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $10,029.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HODL has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HODL token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HODL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00272326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00124426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00756462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00584695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00251208 BTC.

HODL Token Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2021. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,657,163,617,540 tokens. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/hodltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodl_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HODL’s official website is hodltoken.net. HODL’s official message board is hodltoken.net/news.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HODL (HODL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HODL has a current supply of 729,362,990,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HODL is 0 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,387.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hodltoken.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HODL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HODL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.