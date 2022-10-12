Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 63,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

