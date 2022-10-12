Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $695,028.00

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $695,028.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.12550837 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $764,049.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

