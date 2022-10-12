Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. 153,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.