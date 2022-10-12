HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $254.34

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $254.34 and last traded at $256.97, with a volume of 11956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.78. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

