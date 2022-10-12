Hungarian Vizsla Inu Tops 24-Hour Volume of $105,856.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $748,219.09 and $105,856.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is www.vizslainu.com.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hungarian Vizsla Inu is 0 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $78,292.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vizslainu.com.”

