Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,895.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $295,330.43 and $3,895.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hydro Profile

Hydro’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@projecthydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is https://reddit.com/r/projecthydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydroblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org.

Hydro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro (HYDRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hydro has a current supply of 111,111,110.9 with 82,545,513.16951075 in circulation. The last known price of Hydro is 0.00355674 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,927.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projecthydro.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

