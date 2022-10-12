iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAFNF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.