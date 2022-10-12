IceCream Shares (CSHARE) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

IceCream Shares (CSHARE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, IceCream Shares has traded down 7% against the US dollar. IceCream Shares has a market cap of $32.15 and $8.00 worth of IceCream Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceCream Shares token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About IceCream Shares

IceCream Shares’ launch date was February 24th, 2022. IceCream Shares’ total supply is 41,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 670 tokens. IceCream Shares’ official Twitter account is @icecreamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IceCream Shares is icecreamfinance.app.

IceCream Shares Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IceCream Shares (CSHARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. IceCream Shares has a current supply of 41,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IceCream Shares is 0.05129579 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icecreamfinance.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceCream Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceCream Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceCream Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

