IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IEX stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.