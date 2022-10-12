IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.
IDEX Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IEX stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.