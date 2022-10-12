IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN Financial Stock Performance

IFAN Financial stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

