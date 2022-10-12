IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $766.88

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.88 ($9.27) and traded as low as GBX 764.50 ($9.24). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 774.50 ($9.36), with a volume of 693,584 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 815.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 766.52.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.28%. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48).

About IG Group

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.