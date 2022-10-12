Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Argus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,293.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
