Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Argus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,293.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.50. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

