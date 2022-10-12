ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $7.62. ImmuCell shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 5,957 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
ImmuCell Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of 259.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
