Immutable X Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.49 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $379.58 million and $11.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Immutable X has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 235,284,001 in circulation. The last known price of Immutable X is 0.68877005 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,992,523.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immutable.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

