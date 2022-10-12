Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

