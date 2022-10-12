Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.0 %
Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. 934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%.
Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.