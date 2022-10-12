Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. 934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

