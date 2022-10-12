InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Down 1.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 59,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 223,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 target price for the company.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

