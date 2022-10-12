Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells 1,371,117 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $23,350,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,236. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

