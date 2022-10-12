Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $189,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $1,099,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 560,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,749. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -1.08. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 455,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

