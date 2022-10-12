Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nana Mensah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.86. 23,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.